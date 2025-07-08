Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Thomas 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250701-N-IT121-1057 SAN DIEGO (July 1, 2025) Sailors use wire brushes and cleaning cloths to clean padeyes on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025
    Photo ID: 9172034
    VIRIN: 250701-N-IT121-1057
    Resolution: 4144x2763
    Size: 860.67 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ian Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN72
    USNavy
    USSAbrahamLincoln

