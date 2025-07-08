Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250701-N-IT121-1022 SAN DIEGO (July 1, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Noah Anys, from Three Lakes, Wis., collects a sample of hydraulic fluid for testing from an aircraft hydraulic fluid tractor in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)