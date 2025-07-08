Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250701-N-IT121-1002 SAN DIEGO (July 1, 2025) Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Victor DeVictoria, left, from Philadelphia, and Quartermaster Seaman Amari Rueda, from Valencia, Calif., stow ship dressing flag wire on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)