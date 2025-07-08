Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC’s Seattle Gateway: A Motivated Team [Image 3 of 3]

    AMC’s Seattle Gateway: A Motivated Team

    SEATTLE-TACOMA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Military and civilian members from the 62d Airlift Wing discuss the Air Mobility Command Seattle Gateway process at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington, July 3, 2025. U.S. Air Force Maj. Denise Caspers, 62d Aerial Port Squadron commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Cannon, 62d APS senior enlisted leader, were among the 62d AW members to attend the gateway team briefing at SeaTac. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9171296
    VIRIN: 250703-F-VE343-1069
    Resolution: 3803x2533
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: SEATTLE-TACOMA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Improvements
    AMC
    Hard Work
    Gateway
    SeaTac
    62d APS

