Military and civilian members from the 62d Airlift Wing discuss the Air Mobility Command Seattle Gateway process at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington, July 3, 2025. U.S. Air Force Maj. Denise Caspers, 62d Aerial Port Squadron commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Cannon, 62d APS senior enlisted leader, were among the 62d AW members to attend the gateway team briefing at SeaTac. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)
AMC’s Seattle Gateway: A Motivated Team
