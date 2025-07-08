AMC’s Seattle Gateway: A Motivated Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Mobility Command Seattle Gateway passenger stands in the check-in line at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington, July 3, 2025. The check-in process for all Patriot Express and space-available passengers can be a lengthy process where passengers must arrive hours ahead of departure to ensure the gateway check-in agents have time to process them adequately. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)