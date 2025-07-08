Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC’s Seattle Gateway: A Motivated Team [Image 2 of 3]

    AMC’s Seattle Gateway: A Motivated Team

    SEATTLE-TACOMA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    An Air Mobility Command Seattle Gateway passenger stands in the check-in line at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington, July 3, 2025. The check-in process for all Patriot Express and space-available passengers can be a lengthy process where passengers must arrive hours ahead of departure to ensure the gateway check-in agents have time to process them adequately. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9171294
    VIRIN: 250703-F-VE343-1004
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: SEATTLE-TACOMA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, WASHINGTON, US
