AMC’s Seattle Gateway: A Motivated Team

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Frank Brooks, 62d Aerial Port Squadron gateway manager, left, Senior Airman Hunter Williams, center, and Staff Sgt. Christopher, both 62d APS contractor officer representatives, stand in their office at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington, July 3, 2025. The work of the 62d APS Air Mobility Command Seattle Gateway team has been instrumental in improving processes for all Patriot Express and military affiliated passengers flying out of the gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)