    AMC’s Seattle Gateway: A Motivated Team [Image 1 of 3]

    AMC’s Seattle Gateway: A Motivated Team

    SEATTLE-TACOMA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Frank Brooks, 62d Aerial Port Squadron gateway manager, left, Senior Airman Hunter Williams, center, and Staff Sgt. Christopher, both 62d APS contractor officer representatives, stand in their office at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington, July 3, 2025. The work of the 62d APS Air Mobility Command Seattle Gateway team has been instrumental in improving processes for all Patriot Express and military affiliated passengers flying out of the gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 15:13
    Photo ID: 9171291
    VIRIN: 250703-F-VE343-1029
    Location: SEATTLE-TACOMA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Improvements
    AMC
    Hard Work
    Gateway
    SeaTac
    62d APS

