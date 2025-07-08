Sgt. Maj. Goodyear Relinquishes Post to Sgt. Maj. Dorsey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, attends Marine Corps Recruiting Command’s Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Va., July 9, 2025. During the ceremony Sgt. Maj. Allen B. Goodyear relinquished his post to Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Dorsey Jr.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)