U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Dorsey Jr., incoming Marine Corps Recruiting Command sergeant major, addresses the attendees of the MCRC sergeant major Relief and Appointment ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., July 9, 2025. During the ceremony outgoing MCRC Sgt. Maj. Allen B. Goodyear relinquished his post to Dorsey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 13:41
|Photo ID:
|9171037
|VIRIN:
|250709-M-AK947-1031
|Resolution:
|5982x3990
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. Goodyear Relinquishes Post to Sgt. Maj. Dorsey [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.