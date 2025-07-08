Sgt. Maj. Goodyear Relinquishes Post to Sgt. Maj. Dorsey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Dorsey Jr., incoming Marine Corps Recruiting Command sergeant major, addresses the attendees of the MCRC sergeant major Relief and Appointment ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., July 9, 2025. During the ceremony outgoing MCRC Sgt. Maj. Allen B. Goodyear relinquished his post to Dorsey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)