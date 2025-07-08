Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Goodyear Relinquishes Post to Sgt. Maj. Dorsey [Image 7 of 8]

    Sgt. Maj. Goodyear Relinquishes Post to Sgt. Maj. Dorsey

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Dorsey Jr., incoming Marine Corps Recruiting Command sergeant major, addresses the attendees of the MCRC sergeant major Relief and Appointment ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., July 9, 2025. During the ceremony outgoing MCRC Sgt. Maj. Allen B. Goodyear relinquished his post to Dorsey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 13:41
    Photo ID: 9171037
    VIRIN: 250709-M-AK947-1031
    Resolution: 5982x3990
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Goodyear Relinquishes Post to Sgt. Maj. Dorsey [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    recruiting
    SMMC
    MCRC
    relief and appointment
    ceremony
    marines

