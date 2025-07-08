Sgt. Maj. Goodyear Relinquishes Post to Sgt. Maj. Dorsey

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Allen B. Goodyear, outgoing Marine Corps Recruiting Command sergeant major, left, and Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Dorsey Jr., incoming MCRC sergeant major, right, stand before Maj. Gen. William J. Bowers, commanding general of MCRC, during their Relief and Appointment ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., July 9, 2025.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9171028
|VIRIN:
|250709-M-AK947-1008
|Resolution:
|6545x4365
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
