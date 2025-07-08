Sgt. Maj. Goodyear Relinquishes Post to Sgt. Maj. Dorsey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Allen B. Goodyear, outgoing Marine Corps Recruiting Command sergeant major, left, and Sgt. Maj. Jesse J. Dorsey Jr., incoming MCRC sergeant major, right, stand before Maj. Gen. William J. Bowers, commanding general of MCRC, during their Relief and Appointment ceremony at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., July 9, 2025.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)