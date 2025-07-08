Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR Reserve Sailor Named National Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalist [Image 2 of 2]

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    250516-N-PX998-1229 WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 16, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Reserve Sailor Electronics Technician (ET1) Makayla Burgan, center left, was recognized for her achievements at the national Reserve Sailor of the Year board at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C. May 16. From left to right, Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, chief of the U.S. Navy Reserve; Romney Wright, retired Reserve force master chief of the U.S. Navy; and Tracy Hunt, Reserve force master chief of the U.S. Navy. Five finalists, including Burgan, were selected from various Navy and Marine Corps commands across the country and traveled to the nation’s capital to participate in heritage and historical activities as well as an interview with Navy Reserve leadership to gauge their knowledge, bearing and professionalism. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Warren)

    This work, NAVWAR Reserve Sailor Named National Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalist [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

