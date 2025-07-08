NAVWAR Reserve Sailor Named National Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalist

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250223-N-N0190-1948 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Reserve Program (NWRP) Sailors were recognized at the NWRP Sailor of the Year (SOY) ceremony at NAVWAR headquarters in San Diego Feb. 23. From left to right, Electronics Technician (ET1) Christopher Kane, ET1 Jonathan Goetz, ET1 Makayla Burgan and ET1 Joseph Schmidt. The three-day event included history, heritage, physical training, social and formal interview activities. Burgan was selected as the top Reserve Sailor in NAVWAR and went on to represent the command at the national level in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Jason Wurts)