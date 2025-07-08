NAVWAR Reserve Sailor Named National Reserve Sailor of the Year Finalist

Courtesy Photo | 250516-N-PX998-1229 WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 16, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Systems...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250516-N-PX998-1229 WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 16, 2025) Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Reserve Sailor Electronics Technician (ET1) Makayla Burgan, center left, was recognized for her achievements at the national Reserve Sailor of the Year board at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C. May 16. From left to right, Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, chief of the U.S. Navy Reserve; Romney Wright, retired Reserve force master chief of the U.S. Navy; and Tracy Hunt, Reserve force master chief of the U.S. Navy. Five finalists, including Burgan, were selected from various Navy and Marine Corps commands across the country and traveled to the nation’s capital to participate in heritage and historical activities as well as an interview with Navy Reserve leadership to gauge their knowledge, bearing and professionalism. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David C. Warren) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Reserve Program (NWRP) recognized its Sailor of Year (SOY) at a ceremony in NAVWAR headquarters in San Diego Feb. 23. Electronics Technician (ET1) Makayla Burgan, from Palm Bay, Fla., was named NAVWAR’s Reserve Sailor of the Year, following a three-day board process. After Burgan’s recognition at the NAVWAR level, she went on to participate in the national SOY board in Washington, D.C. May 14-16.

This three-day event in San Diego took place Feb. 21-23 and was modeled after the national board, including history, heritage, physical training, social and formal interview activities. The other Reserve finalists from NAVWAR included ET1 Joseph Schmidt, ET1 Terra Ritchie, ET1 Jonathan Goetz and ET1 Christopher Kane. The Sailor of the Year program was established in 1972 by then-Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt to recognize outstanding Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors. It was later expanded to include top Shore and Reserve Force Sailors as well.

“In the NWRP, our Sailors are constantly going well above and beyond, exemplifying their dedication to enhance our warfighting capabilities through technology, as well as demonstrating the core values of honor, courage and commitment both in and out of uniform,” said Alex Aguila, command master chief of the NWRP. “Recognizing our best Sailors through the SOY program is something the Chiefs at NAVWAR and I take great pride in.” Burgan originally joined the Navy as a path towards higher education. After being active duty for six years, she signed up for the Reserve to keep serving with more flexibility. “I wanted to find a way to continue helping Sailors,” she said. “My time as a victim advocate during active duty is how I discovered I wanted to become a chaplain. They can provide counseling services and be a support system for those struggling while on deployment.” With a bachelor’s in Christian ministry and currently pursuing a master’s in divinity with a concentration in chaplaincy, she hopes to eventually join the Navy chaplain corps to be a resource to her fellow Sailors and allow them a safe place to share their experiences.

Burgan has spent all eight years of her Reserve career with NAVWAR. As part of the NAVWAR Reserve Detachment Unit Cyber Warfare Midwest in Austin, Texas, she currently works as a cybersecurity service provider (CSSP) operations analyst. She supports the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic CSSP watch-floor in Charleston, S.C. “I’ve loved being part of the NAVWAR team. I’ve had incredible opportunities to support programs like Unmanned Systems, Project Overmatch and cyber readiness, as well as to work on the Network Operations Support Team (NST),” she said. Her NAVWAR role has also taken her around the world—including to Djibouti, Italy, Hawaii and Norfolk, Va.

In D.C., Burgan and the four other finalists were brought together from U.S. Navy and Marine Corps commands across the country to face a board of Navy Reserve’s leadership to gauge the candidates’ knowledge, bearing and professionalism. They also toured historical sites such as the National Archives and the National Museum of the U.S. Navy to connect with the Navy’s heritage.

“I was humbled and excited to represent NAVWAR at a national level. Spending the week with other finalists, making connections with these like-minded Sailors was truly life changing,” she said. “My time in D.C. has renewed me as both a Sailor and a leader. I would not be here without the amazing Sailors I work with and the mentors who have guided me. Grateful doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel.”

