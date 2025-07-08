49th Operations Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 49th Operations Group stand at ease during a change of command at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 1, 2025. The 9th Attack Squadron, known as the Knights, is an operational flying component of the 49th OG, focused on training MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)