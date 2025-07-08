49th Operations Group Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brad Howell, 49th Operations Group commander, right, relinquishes command of the 49th OG to U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 1, 2025. Howell distinguished himself as the 49th OG commander in the performance of outstanding professional skill, leadership, and service to the U.S. Air Force and Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)