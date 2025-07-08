U.S. Air Force Col. Tim Rott, right, assumes command of the 49th Operations Group, from U.S. Air Force John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 1, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 12:43
|Photo ID:
|9170978
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-F4417-1155
|Resolution:
|4988x3319
|Size:
|971.38 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.