    49th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 9 of 10]

    49th Operations Group Change of Command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tim Rott, right, assumes command of the 49th Operations Group, from U.S. Air Force John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 1, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 12:43
    Photo ID: 9170978
    VIRIN: 250701-F-F4417-1155
    Resolution: 4988x3319
    Size: 971.38 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Knights
    49th Operations Group
    Change of Command
    Holloman

