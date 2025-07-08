Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vital Role of Medical Services Ensures Readiness During Annual Training [Image 3 of 4]

    Vital Role of Medical Services Ensures Readiness During Annual Training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Ensuring the health and operational readiness of troops during Annual Training is a mission-critical task, one made possible by the dedicated medical personnel of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. Members of the 181st Medical Company (Area Support), under the 191st Regional Support Group, have been providing comprehensive medical support throughout the training period at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center.
    The on-site medical services are crucial for maintaining force readiness and sustaining mission capability. Soldiers have access to a full spectrum of care, including emergency response, daily sick call, ambulatory support, and behavioral health services. These capabilities ensure immediate and ongoing care for both acute and chronic conditions, supporting the overall well-being of the force.
    Leading the team are Capt. Laiza Rivera and Capt. Jose Estrada, both board-certified emergency medicine physicians. Their expertise enhances the unit’s ability to respond effectively to medical emergencies and stabilize patients in the field before higher-level care is required. The presence of physicians with specialized training in emergency medicine significantly elevates the standard of care provided at the Camp Santiago clinic.
    "Having access to trained emergency medical officers during training events is essential. Their presence ensures rapid response and treatment, which can be the difference between life and death," said Capt. David Santiago, commanding officer from the 181st. MCAS.
    Medical support remains one of the foundational pillars of operational success, enabling troops to train hard and return home safely. As the 181st Medical Company continues its support, its efforts remain an indispensable asset to the readiness and resilience of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 08:40
    Photo ID: 9170558
    VIRIN: 250624-Z-GH656-1003
    Resolution: 5860x4228
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
