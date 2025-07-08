Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vital Role of Medical Services Ensures Readiness During Annual Training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    06.23.2025

    06.23.2025

    Puerto Rico National Guard 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Ensuring the health and operational readiness of troops during Annual Training is a mission-critical task, one made possible by the dedicated medical personnel of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. Members of the 181st Medical Company (Area Support), under the 191st Regional Support Group, have been providing comprehensive medical support throughout the training period at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center.

    Leading the team are Capt. Laiza Rivera and Capt. Jose Estrada, both board-certified emergency medicine physicians. Their expertise enhances the unit’s ability to respond effectively to medical emergencies and stabilize patients in the field before higher-level care is required. The presence of physicians with specialized training in emergency medicine significantly elevates the standard of care provided at the Camp Santiago clinic.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 08:40
    Photo ID: 9170530
    VIRIN: 250624-Z-GH656-1001
    Resolution: 4080x5452
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

