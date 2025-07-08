Vital Role of Medical Services Ensures Readiness During Annual Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensuring the health and operational readiness of troops during Annual Training is a mission-critical task, one made possible by the dedicated medical personnel of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. Members of the 181st Medical Company (Area Support), under the 191st Regional Support Group, have been providing comprehensive medical support throughout the training period at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center.

The on-site medical services are crucial for maintaining force readiness and sustaining mission capability. Soldiers have access to a full spectrum of care, including emergency response, daily sick call, ambulatory support, and behavioral health services. These capabilities ensure immediate and ongoing care for both acute and chronic conditions, supporting the overall well-being of the force.



Leading the team are Capt. Laiza Rivera and Capt. Jose Estrada, both board-certified emergency medicine physicians. Their expertise enhances the unit’s ability to respond effectively to medical emergencies and stabilize patients in the field before higher-level care is required. The presence of physicians with specialized training in emergency medicine significantly elevates the standard of care provided at the Camp Santiago clinic.



Medical support remains one of the foundational pillars of operational success, enabling troops to train hard and return home safely. As the 181st Medical Company continues its support, its efforts remain an indispensable asset to the readiness and resilience of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard.