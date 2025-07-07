Stuart Hodge III is the property book officer for Logistics Readiness Center Benelux in Brunssum, Netherlands. He’s also a Soldier for Life who served for 10 years as an active-duty Soldier and was a staff sergeant when he completed his duties in uniform before transitioning to Army civilian. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
'Soldier for Life' back in Brunssum, Netherlands as LRC Benelux's property book officer
