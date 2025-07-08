‘Soldier for Life’ back in Brunssum, Netherlands as LRC Benelux’s property book officer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Stuart Hodge III and his wife, Sgt. Erin Hodge, pose for a photo with 48th Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, at their home in Washington, D.C., in 2019. The Hodges were both Soldiers stationed at Fort Meade when they met the vice president and his wife, and this photo was taken. (Courtesy photo)