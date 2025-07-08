Staff Sgt. Stuart Hodge III and his wife, Sgt. Erin Hodge, pose for a photo with 48th Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, at their home in Washington, D.C., in 2019. The Hodges were both Soldiers stationed at Fort Meade when they met the vice president and his wife, and this photo was taken. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 03:57
|Photo ID:
|9170183
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-A4479-3628
|Resolution:
|2662x2000
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSSUM, NL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Soldier for Life’ back in Brunssum, Netherlands as LRC Benelux’s property book officer [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Soldier for Life’ back in Brunssum, Netherlands as LRC Benelux’s property book officer
No keywords found.