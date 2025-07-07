Members of the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron repair a water pipe on JBPHH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Anders, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance specialist, holds a shovel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 8, 2025. After uncovering a damaged water pipe, Anders and a team of water and fuels specialists repaired the pipe, restoring water to nearby buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)