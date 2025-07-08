Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron repair a water pipe on JBPHH [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Members of the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron repair a water pipe on JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Anders, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance specialist, fills a hole with soil on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 8, 2025. After uncovering a damaged water pipe, Anders and a team of water and fuels specialists repaired the pipe, restoring water to nearby buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 21:55
    Photo ID: 9169857
    VIRIN: 250708-F-NW874-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron repair a water pipe on JBPHH [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron repair a water pipe on JBPHH
    Members of the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron repair a water pipe on JBPHH
    Members of the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron repair a water pipe on JBPHH

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    647 CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download