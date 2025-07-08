Members of the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron repair a water pipe on JBPHH

Members of the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron repair a damaged water pipe on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 8, 2025. After uncovering a damaged water pipe a team of water and fuels specialists repaired the pipe, restoring water to nearby buildings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 21:55
|Photo ID:
|9169856
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-NW874-1073
|Resolution:
|4024x2677
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
