NSDC, U.S. Navy Conduct Third At-Sea Demonstration to Advance Space Domain Awareness

From left, U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Jeffrey Whitney, National Space Defense Center operations flight chief, U.S. Space Force Maj. Christopher Jackson, NSDC current operations division chief , U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Coleman, NSDC director of operations, and U.S. Navy Lt. Tavis McDonald, NSDC deputy operations chief, pose for a photo on board the USS Pinckney while at sea on board the USS Pinckney, April 6, 2025. The NSDC, in close coordination with the U.S. Navy, successfully completed its third At-Sea Demonstration (ASD-3), further advancing joint capabilities in space domain awareness and ballistic missile defense. (Courtesy photo)