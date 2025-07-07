Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSDC, U.S. Navy Conduct Third At-Sea Demonstration to Advance Space Domain Awareness [Image 2 of 2]

    NSDC, U.S. Navy Conduct Third At-Sea Demonstration to Advance Space Domain Awareness

    HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Photo by Bridget Bonnette 

    National Space Defense Center

    From left, U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Jeffrey Whitney, National Space Defense Center operations flight chief, U.S. Space Force Maj. Christopher Jackson, NSDC current operations division chief , U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Coleman, NSDC director of operations, and U.S. Navy Lt. Tavis McDonald, NSDC deputy operations chief, pose for a photo on board the USS Pinckney while at sea on board the USS Pinckney, April 6, 2025. The NSDC, in close coordination with the U.S. Navy, successfully completed its third At-Sea Demonstration (ASD-3), further advancing joint capabilities in space domain awareness and ballistic missile defense. (Courtesy photo)

    USS Pinckney
    National Space Defense Center
    U.S. Space Forces-Space
    U.S. Navy
    At-Sea Demonstration (ASD-3)

