    NSDC, U.S. Navy Conduct Third At-Sea Demonstration to Advance Space Domain Awareness

    From left, U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Jeffrey Whitney, National Space Defense Center

    HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Story by Bridget Bonnette 

    National Space Defense Center

    USS Pinckney – The National Space Defense Center, in close coordination with the U.S. Navy, successfully completed its third At-Sea Demonstration (ASD-3), April 6-9, 2025, with the USS Pinckney, further advancing joint capabilities in space domain awareness and ballistic missile defense.

    The multi-day exercise featured a U.S. Navy Aegis Destroyer demonstrating its Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) and Space Domain Awareness capabilities by detecting, tracking, and reporting one or more space-based objects using data provided by the space domain enterprise.

    For the first time during such an exercise, the NSDC was in direct communication with the ship for the demonstration, showcasing a new level of integration between space and naval operations.

    “This demonstration highlights the critical importance of seamless communication between our space and maritime forces,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Tavis McDonald, NSDC deputy operations chief. “We continue to sharpen our ability to identify and respond to threats across domains.”

    Throughout the three-day event, NSDC and Navy crews engaged in testing scenarios intentionally designed to challenge system limits and ensure mission readiness. These efforts are part of an ongoing initiative to enhance operational proficiency and improve real-time space situational awareness from the sea.

    ASD-3 reinforces the Department of Defense’s commitment to innovation, integration, and multi-domain defense cooperation. It marks another milestone in developing joint strategies to protect national assets and interests in an increasingly complex global security environment.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
