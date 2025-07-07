NSDC, U.S. Navy Conduct Third At-Sea Demonstration to Advance Space Domain Awareness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Jeffrey Whitney, National Space Defense Center operations flight chief, U.S. Navy Lt. Tavis McDonald, NSDC deputy operations chief, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Coleman, NSDC director of operations, and U.S. Space Force Maj. Christopher Jackson, NSDC current operations division chief pose for a photo on board the USS Pinckney at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 6, 2025. The NSDC, in close coordination with the U.S. Navy, successfully completed its third At-Sea Demonstration (ASD-3), further advancing joint capabilities in space domain awareness and ballistic missile defense. (Courtesy photo)