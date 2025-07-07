Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Swim Week [Image 5 of 9]

    Delta Company Swim Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Sanaung Labang a recruit with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives swim coaching during swim week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 8, 2025. Following coaching, recruits must demonstrate their proficiency in the water in order to progress to the next phase of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

