Delta Company Swim Week

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christopher Word, a Marine Corps instructor of water survival, with Support Battalion, coaches recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion during swim week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 8, 2025. Following coaching, recruits must demonstrate their proficiency in the water in order to progress to the next phase of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)