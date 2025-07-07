Delta Company Swim Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Irving Lopez a recruit with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receives swim coaching during swim week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 8, 2025. Following coaching, recruits must demonstrate their proficiency in the water in order to progress to the next phase of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)