    Construction in Poland [Image 3 of 3]

    Construction in Poland

    POLAND

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ethan Wyatt and Pfc. Izaiah Hunt, both horizontal construction engineers assigned to the 902nd Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, take a break in front of their a 130G Motor Graders for a cement pad under construction at the Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, July 1, 2025. Constructing new infrastructure supports future training and operations for U.S. and allied forces, ensuring readiness and interoperability.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 13:59
    Photo ID: 9168990
    VIRIN: 250701-A-PT551-6578
    Resolution: 8098x4555
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: PL
    This work, Construction in Poland [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

