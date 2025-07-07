Construction in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Ethan Wyatt and Pfc. Izaiah Hunt, both horizontal construction engineers assigned to the 902nd Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, take a break in front of their a 130G Motor Graders for a cement pad under construction at the Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, July 1, 2025. Constructing new infrastructure supports future training and operations for U.S. and allied forces, ensuring readiness and interoperability.