Construction in Poland

U.S. Army Pfc. Izaiah Hunt, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 902nd Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, operates a 130G Motor Grader for a cement pad under construction at the Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, July 1, 2025. Constructing new infrastructure supports future training and operations for U.S. and allied forces, ensuring readiness and interoperability.