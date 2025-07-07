Construction in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Suely Hernandez, a technical engineer assigned to the 902nd Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, surveys the ground and relays information to Sgt. Yorde Hernandez, also a technical engineer with the 902nd, during construction of a cement pad at the Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, July 1, 2025. The project enhances infrastructure to support future training and operations for U.S. and allied forces, ensuring readiness and interoperability.