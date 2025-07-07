Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction in Poland

    Construction in Poland

    POLAND

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Suely Hernandez, a technical engineer assigned to the 902nd Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, surveys the ground and relays information to Sgt. Yorde Hernandez, also a technical engineer with the 902nd, during construction of a cement pad at the Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, July 1, 2025. The project enhances infrastructure to support future training and operations for U.S. and allied forces, ensuring readiness and interoperability.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 13:59
    Photo ID: 9168986
    VIRIN: 250701-A-PT551-2863
    Resolution: 7070x5050
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: PL
    This work, Construction in Poland [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Construction in Poland
    Construction in Poland
    Construction in Poland

