U.S. Marines conduct a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) course at Atlantic Alliance '25 (AA25)

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Maira Ramirez (left) and Cpl. Nicholas Rocha (right) conducts an arm-bar technique during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) course at Atlantic Alliance '25 (AA25) on July 6, 2025.



AA25 maintains Marine Corps capabilities while implementing ground support training such as MCMAP qualifications.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Kenneth Lambert)