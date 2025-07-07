Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines conduct a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) course at Atlantic Alliance '25 (AA25) [Image 9 of 14]

    U.S. Marines conduct a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) course at Atlantic Alliance '25 (AA25)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Lambert 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines conduct a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) course at Atlantic Alliance '25 (AA25) on July 6, 2025.

    AA25 maintains Marine Corps capabilities while implementing ground support training such as MCMAP qualifications.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Kenneth Lambert)

