U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Rocha (left) and Cpt. Maira Ramirez conduct a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) course at Atlantic Alliance '25 (AA25) on July 6, 2025.
AA25 maintains Marine Corps capabilities while implementing ground support training such as MCMAP qualifications.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Kenneth Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 14:17
|Photo ID:
|9168980
|VIRIN:
|250706-M-MS150-9726
|Resolution:
|3840x2560
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) course at Atlantic Alliance '25 (AA25) [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Kenneth Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.