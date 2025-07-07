Fireman Ethan May, of Ilion, New York, receives his Navy ball cap from Captain Christopher May, his father, at the final capstone event of Navy boot camp, Battle Stations.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 13:56
|Photo ID:
|9168984
|VIRIN:
|250626-D-VV701-9277
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|ILION, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Father hands son Navy ball cap following completion of Battle Stations. [Image 2 of 2], by Kelsey Danner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Father is Reviewing Officer for Sailor Son's Graduation from Boot Camp.
No keywords found.