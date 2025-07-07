Navy Father is Reviewing Officer for Sailor Son's Graduation from Boot Camp.

Fireman Ethan May stood alongside his shipmates in Division 251. They had just completed Battle Stations, the final capstone event, before a Recruit officially becomes a U.S. Navy Sailor, at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes. The room was dimly lit with the American flag shown on a giant

projector screen and the National Anthem played. Fireman May stood at attention when the command to uncover was announced, the infamous ‘Proud to be an American,’ by Lee Greenwood played in the background and Captain Christopher May appeared with a Navy ball cap in hand ready to pass not only the ball cap to his son, Fireman May, but generations of a family legacy.



May’s face said it all, an overwhelming feeling of knowing that not only had he completed nine rigorous weeks of boot camp, he was now officially a Sailor and was able to celebrate that moment with his father, Capt. May, Commanding Officer, Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes (SCSTC GL). “As I handed the Navy ball cap to my son I knew he had accomplished something very challenging, and could not help but wonder what his country would ask of him during his service,” shared Capt. May.



Capt. May, was the Reviewing Officer for his son’s graduation from Recruit Training Command. When asked about how he felt when his son chose to join the Navy, Capt. May stated, “I was super proud that he had made the decision to serve his country, and was excited for the opportunities that would be available to him.”



Capt. May and his wife Heather, like many other parents, prepared for their son to ship out to boot camp, Heather stated, “I’ve been doing the Navy wife thing for over 30 years, but nothing prepared me to be a Navy mom! Every time he called, I just told him to do his best that I believed in him and to remember his faith.”



Capt. May had the distinct honor to be the Reviewing Officer for 675 of the Navy’s newest Sailors, one of which being his son, at the Pass in Review on June 26, 2025. “Seeing my son on the deck of Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall and realizing we are serving together on our Country’s Navy Combat Team is a memory I will cherish,” shared Capt. May. “… I was very proud of my husband for the words he shared and his service to this great country. As a new Navy mom, words can’t even express how proud I am of Ethan, to see him follow in the footsteps of those who have gone before was inspiring. Seeing them both in their Navy uniforms, well, there’s just nothing like it,” Heather beamed with pride.



Capt. May shared the advice he gave his son, “Always give each day your best, and lean into your faith as you encounter new challenges and successes.” This father-and-son duo are enjoying the time they have together in Great Lakes, Illinois before the Navy assigns FN May to his ultimate duty station. This undoubtedly will be one of the fondest memories for both of them in their careers.



The May family tradition of military service is in good hands. FN May will soon start Engineman “A” school at Surface Warfare Engineering School Great Lakes and he is looking forward to his time in the Navy.

