    Navy Father is Reviewing Officer for Sailor Son's Boot Camp Graduation [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Father is Reviewing Officer for Sailor Son's Boot Camp Graduation

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Kelsey Danner 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    From left to right, Captain Christopher May, Fireman Ethan May, and Heather May following FN May's graduation from the Navy's only boot camp, where Captain. May was the reviewing officer.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 13:56
    Photo ID: 9168972
    VIRIN: 250626-D-VV701-1573
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: ILION, NEW YORK, US
    Navy Father is Reviewing Officer for Sailor Son's Boot Camp Graduation
    Navy Father hands son Navy ball cap following completion of Battle Stations.

    Navy Father is Reviewing Officer for Sailor Son's Graduation from Boot Camp.

    Recruit Training Command
    father and son
    SCSTC GL
    graduation
    NETC

