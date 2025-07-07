Cannon focuses on Quality of Life updates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, and Balfour Beatty Community employees cut a ribbon during the grand opening of a new community playground at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 16, 2025. The 27th Special Operations Wing continuously works to improve amenities for Air Commandos who live and work on base through the quality of life council, which actively solicits feedback from Airmen through quarterly virtual and in-person meetings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)