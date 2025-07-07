U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff McMaster, 27th Special Operations Wing deputy commander, provides opening remarks during the Chip Shot diner grand reopening ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 15, 2025. The 27th Special Operations Wing continuously works to improve amenities for Air Commandos who live and work on base through the quality of life council, which actively solicits feedback from Airmen through quarterly virtual and in-person meetings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 12:52
|Photo ID:
|9168820
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-TL453-1012
|Resolution:
|4700x3138
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cannon focuses on Quality of Life updates [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jacob Albers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.