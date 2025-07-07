Cannon focuses on Quality of Life updates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff McMaster, 27th Special Operations Wing deputy commander, provides opening remarks during the Chip Shot diner grand reopening ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 15, 2025. The 27th Special Operations Wing continuously works to improve amenities for Air Commandos who live and work on base through the quality of life council, which actively solicits feedback from Airmen through quarterly virtual and in-person meetings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers)