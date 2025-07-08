Cannon focuses on Quality of Life updates

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers | U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff McMaster, 27th Special Operations Wing deputy commander,...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers | U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff McMaster, 27th Special Operations Wing deputy commander, provides opening remarks during the Chip Shot diner grand reopening ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 15, 2025. The 27th Special Operations Wing continuously works to improve amenities for Air Commandos who live and work on base through the quality of life council, which actively solicits feedback from Airmen through quarterly virtual and in-person meetings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jacob Albers) see less | View Image Page

Cannon Air Force Base continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to improving the quality of life for its Airmen and their families through a series of recent initiatives and ongoing projects.

One of the most visible improvements is the newly constructed community playground in base housing. The project, part of Cannon Family Homes, was directly influenced by feedback received from residents during the 2024 annual tenant satisfaction survey. The most prevalent feedback from community members in that survey was the desire for a new park closer to the community center.

The improvements to Cannon AFB are not limited to Airmen that reside on base. Wing leadership and the Quality-of-Life Council actively solicit feedback from Airmen through quarterly virtual and in-person meetings. These meetings provide a platform for Airmen to voice their opinions, share ideas, and contribute to ongoing efforts to improve the base.

"Taking care of Airmen and their families is our priority, and we are committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive," said Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. "These quality-of-life initiatives are a reflection of our dedication to creating a positive and supportive environment for our Airmen and their families. We will continue to listen to their needs and invest in programs that enhance their well-being."

A common complaint Air Commandos vocalized at recent quality of life meetings was the lack of dining options on base besides the dining facilities. The 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group has been exploring opportunities to meet this request, working with Army and Air Force Exchange service to implement a rotational food truck schedule.

In recent months, the 27 SOMSG has added various new food options:

-Food trucks at the base exchange, in housing, and the 27th Special Operations Medical Group! Find the schedule for food trucks featuring pizza, barbeque, brats, ice cream and more on the Cannon Exchange Facebook page, posted weekly! -The "Chip Shot" dining room at the golf course reopened after undergoing a significant remodel. The revitalized space boasts a brand-new menu and offers a relaxed dining experience for Airmen and their families, along with a small meeting place for team breakfast! -The Landing Zone offers daily lunch specials. On Mondays, they serve Italian, Tuesday is Taco Tuesday, and Wednesday features a Southern Buffet. -Keep in mind that Airmen at Cannon Air Force Base can continue to use their meal card for purchases at the Chip Shot diner, Tailgate Sports Lounge and Landing Zone; they are not limited to the dining facilities for meal card purchases.

The 27 SOMSG has also focused efforts on providing solutions for transportation requirements for Airmen and family members without driver’s licenses, or those families who share a car. Over the few months, wing leadership has worked with Clovis to bring the Clovis Area Transit Service (CATS) on base for transportation needs, with service beginning in May. With seven bus stops across base and in Chavez housing, CATS provides rides at 75 cents each into Clovis, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To make a reservation, riders can call 575-769-7910 a day prior to needing a ride.

Through all the remodeling’s and grand openings happening across Cannon is a constant schedule of family friendly events for Airmen and Families.

The base recently hosted "Summer Slam," a free event that featured family-friendly activities such as bouncy castles and yard games along with free barbeque dinners and smoked turkey legs. A highlight of the event was a live show featuring renowned WWE wrestlers, providing entertainment for all ages.

The ongoing investment in quality-of-life initiatives at Cannon AFB demonstrates a clear commitment to fostering a strong sense of community and supporting the well-being of its Airmen and families.

Upcoming Quality of Life improvements across the installation include:

-The construction of an indoor playground, intended for children of all ages to include a toddler play area, began in the first week of June. This facility will provide a climate-controlled recreational space, offering a safe and engaging environment for children to play year-round. -The Unity Park fabric cover replacement is scheduled to be installed mid-August to provide shade and comfort at the playground near the main gate. -The delivery and opening of an AAFES “Corner Store” on Chavez Mannor. This is a one-of-a-kind store constructed specifically for Cannon AFB that will offer more than just drinks and snacks, such as pre-packaged dairy and meat products as well as vegetables and produce.

The next Quality of Life meeting is scheduled for August 13, 2025, at the Landing Zone, offering another opportunity for Airmen to participate in shaping the future of Cannon AFB.