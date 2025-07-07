Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 25: The Role of Information in Littoral Operations Panel [Image 5 of 5]

    PALS 25: The Role of Information in Littoral Operations Panel

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    British Royal Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jamie Norman, center right, commander, United Kingdom Commando Force, speaks during the Role of Information in Littoral Operations Panel at the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 8, 2025. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 22 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

