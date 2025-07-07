PALS 25: The Role of Information in Littoral Operations Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Japan Ground Self Defense Force, Maj. Gen. Musha Toshikatsu, commanding general, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Philippine Navy Rear Adm. Roy Trinidad, center left, Naval Inspector General and Philippine Navy Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, British Royal Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jamie Norman, center right, commander, United Kingdom Commando Force, and Royal Australian Navy Commodore Paul O’Grady, strategy director, United States Indo-Pacific Command, discuss operational ideas during the Role of Information in Littoral Operations Panel at the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 8, 2025. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 22 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)