PALS 25: The Role of Information in Littoral Operations Panel

Philippine Marines Corps Brig. Gen. Bob Apostol, left, brigade commander, 4th Marine Brigade, PMC, takes notes during the Role of Information in Littoral Operations Panel at the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 8, 2025. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 22 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)