Sea Breeze 2025-2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Surface Drill

PORTLAND PORT, England (July 7, 2025) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 8 participate in a tactics, techniques, and procedures exchange during Sea Breeze 2025-2. Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2025-2 is focused on mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, dive operations, and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Stephanie Butler)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 08:53
|Photo ID:
|9168384
|VIRIN:
|250707-N-YD083-1049
|Resolution:
|5038x3359
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND PORT, DORSET, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
