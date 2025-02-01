Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Breeze 2025-2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Surface Drill [Image 3 of 9]

    Sea Breeze 2025-2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Surface Drill

    PORTLAND PORT, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    PORTLAND PORT, England (July 7, 2025) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 8 applies a tourniquet on a simulated causality while participating in a tactics, techniques, and procedures exchange during Sea Breeze 2025-2. Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2025-2 is focused on mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, dive operations, and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Stephanie Butler)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 08:53
    Photo ID: 9168380
    VIRIN: 250707-N-YD083-1021
    Resolution: 4963x3309
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: PORTLAND PORT, DORSET, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Breeze 2025-2 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Surface Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sea Breeze 2025
    EOD
    United Kingdom

