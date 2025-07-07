Sediment Sampling Conducted at Pultneyville Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Evan Boatwright and Michael Voorhees, biologists with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, take a water sample from Lake Ontario at Pultneyville Harbor, New York, June 17, 2025. Sampling is done prior to dredging in order to analyze what it is composed of so that it can be determined how the dredged material is handled. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)