Sediment Sampling Conducted at Pultneyville Harbor

Michael Voorhees and Evan Boatwright, biologists with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, pull a sediment sample from Lake Ontario at Pultneyville Harbor, New York, June 17, 2025. Sediment sampling is done prior to dredging in order to analyze what it is composed of so that it can be determined how the dredged material is handled. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)