    Sediment Sampling Conducted at Pultneyville Harbor [Image 5 of 8]

    Sediment Sampling Conducted at Pultneyville Harbor

    PULTNEYVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Michael Voorhees and Evan Boatwright, biologists with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, pull a sediment sample from Lake Ontario at Pultneyville Harbor, New York, June 17, 2025. Sediment sampling is done prior to dredging in order to analyze what it is composed of so that it can be determined how the dredged material is handled. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 07:33
    Location: PULTNEYVILLE, NEW YORK, US
