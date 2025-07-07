Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belgian LN employee witness to major changes at Zutendaal since APS-2 mission began there in 2017 [Image 3 of 3]

    ZUTENDAAL, BELGIUM

    07.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Mark Machiels is a logistics management specialist in plans and operations at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite’s headquarters in Zutendaal, Belgium. Machiels started working there in 2017 as a Belgian local national employee with the U.S. Army. Pictured here, Machiels poses for a photo in Grafenwoehr, Germany, during Operation Assure and Deter in 2022. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 03:43
    Photo ID: 9168143
    VIRIN: 250708-A-A4479-3219
    Resolution: 4521x3384
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: ZUTENDAAL, BE
    Hometown: ZONHOVEN, LIMBURG (VLG), BE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

