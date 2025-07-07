Belgian LN employee witness to major changes at Zutendaal since APS-2 mission began there in 2017

Mark Machiels is a logistics management specialist in plans and operations at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite’s headquarters in Zutendaal, Belgium. Machiels started working there in 2017 as a Belgian local national employee with the U.S. Army. Pictured here, Machiels poses for a photo in Grafenwoehr, Germany, during Operation Assure and Deter in 2022. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 03:43
|Photo ID:
|9168143
|VIRIN:
|250708-A-A4479-3219
|Resolution:
|4521x3384
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|ZUTENDAAL, BE
|Hometown:
|ZONHOVEN, LIMBURG (VLG), BE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
