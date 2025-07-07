Belgian LN employee witness to major changes at Zutendaal since APS-2 mission began there in 2017

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mark Machiels is a logistics management specialist in plans and operations at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite’s headquarters in Zutendaal, Belgium. Machiels started working there in 2017 as a Belgian local national employee with the U.S. Army. Pictured here, Machiels poses for a photo in Grafenwoehr, Germany, during Operation Assure and Deter in 2022. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)